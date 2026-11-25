As the number of measles cases continues to grow, infectious disease experts are raising concerns about whether some vaccinated adults, particularly those born before 1989 who received only one dose of the measles vaccine, have sufficient protection against the disease.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, about the situation and which adults may benefit from an additional vaccine dose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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