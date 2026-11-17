SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Measles is once again spreading nonstop in the United States. That's the conclusion of the Pan American Health Organization, which announced today that the U.S. has lost its measles elimination status. That erases a public health milestone that took decades to achieve, and it comes as the country is reporting more than 5,400 measles cases and 10 associated deaths. NPR health correspondent Maria Godoy is here to tell us more. Hi, Maria.

MARIA GODOY, BYLINE: Hi.

PFEIFFER: To lose our measles elimination status, what does that mean exactly?

GODOY: Well, so, technically, it means that the measles has been circulating without interruption in the U.S. for more than a year. But more broadly, it's a blow to America's standing as a global health leader. Here's Dr. Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

AMESH ADALJA: It's about what it signifies in terms of the United States' ability to control infectious diseases in the current environment. It's more emblematic of the fact that this is backsliding, that this is not an advance of civilization but a decline of civilization.

GODOY: And he says it raises questions about the country's ability to meet other infectious disease challenges.

PFEIFFER: And Maria, measles had been considered eliminated from the U.S. for 26 years, is that right?

GODOY: Yep.

PFEIFFER: How did we drift back to this state?

GODOY: It's all about falling childhood vaccination rates. They've been sliding for years, but that trend really accelerated during the pandemic. And since then, the share of children with nonmedical exemptions to school vaccination requirements has hit an all-time high. Nationwide, kindergarten vaccination rates have dropped below the 95% threshold that's needed to prevent measles from spreading. So there are now many communities in the U.S. with enough unvaccinated people that the virus can spread quickly. And it will spread. Measles is so incredibly contagious that 9 out of 10 people without immunity will get infected.

PFEIFFER: The public health community must be quite devastated by this, to say - to state the obvious. What has the reaction been from them?

GODOY: I think everyone was expecting this given the surge in measles cases we've seen since early 2025. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement. Director Erica Schwartz said, quote, "The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does." The American Academy of Pediatrics issued its own statement. It called this, quote, "a preventable failure to protect our children (ph)." Here's Dr. Adam Ratner. He's a member of the Academy's Committee on Infectious Diseases.

ADAM RATNER: It's sad that we're at a point where we have children who are getting hospitalized and children who are dying from a disease that we know very well how to prevent.

GODOY: The academy joined nearly 150 other healthcare organizations who sent a letter today to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Schwartz of the CDC. It urged them to step up federal leadership in the fight against measles. The coalition wants to see more support for state and local public health departments and much stronger messaging from the federal government on the need to vaccinate against measles. And that includes removing information on the CDC website that falsely implies there's a link between vaccines and autism. These groups say they're ready to work with this administration.

PFEIFFER: Maria, what will the U.S. do to try to remedy this?

GODOY: Well, first, the U.S. has to submit a plan on how to win back its measles elimination status, and that should happen in the next few weeks. Basically, the U.S. will have to stop transmission of measles for at least 12 months and then provide proof of that to the Pan American group. The bottom line, though, is we know how to stop measles. It's all about vaccination.

PFEIFFER: That's NPR's Maria Godoy. Thank you.

GODOY: My pleasure. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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