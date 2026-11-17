SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

We're going to stick with this topic. We heard public health officials there saying this is sad but expected, and we're going to hear more from one of those officials. Dr. Ashish Jha is a senior fellow at Harvard's Belfer Center. He also previously coordinated the COVID-19 response under President Biden. Welcome back, Dr. Jha.

ASHISH JHA: Thanks so much for having me back.

DETROW: I want to get to the practical side of this in a moment, but let's start with what we heard from Maria and what we've been reporting. You know, NPR has reported before that Secretary Kennedy is a vaccine skeptic, that he's downplayed the outbreak and questioned the deaths. How much of a responsibility do you think the federal government bears for today's announcement?

JHA: Yeah. Well, first of all, it is a sad day for public health in America. We should not be backsliding, and yet, here we are. We are backsliding when other countries are moving forward. And so it is unfortunate. To your question of the role of the federal government, look, it did not begin under this administration, but it has gotten dramatically worse under this administration.

DETROW: Yeah.

JHA: The last two years, we've seen more cases than the entire 21st century, the entire 24 years before it, combined. So there is no question in my mind that Secretary Kennedy has done a completely inadequate job of addressing this problem.

DETROW: As you mentioned, though, childhood vaccination rates had been falling since the pandemic. Like, how do you understand this phenomenon, which we are now several years into?

JHA: Yeah. I think there are two or three things that are going on. I mean, first of all, there were some just straight-up disruptions during the pandemic. People had a hard time accessing doctors.

DETROW: Yeah.

JHA: And I think that was part of it. The second was that the pandemic was a boon for the entire anti-vaccine movement. They used COVID vaccines as a pretext for going after vaccines more generally.

DETROW: Yeah.

JHA: And I think that made things worse. And then, of course, having the person who has been the biggest crusader against vaccines, globally, become the health secretary has only made this situation worse.

DETROW: Is there anything you wish that the public health community had done differently during those pandemic years to not create that opening for this anti-vaccination effort, because it seemed to go mainstream during that period.

JHA: It did. I mean, the good news here is that, look, thankfully, most parents are still getting their kids vaccinated, but unfortunately, enough or not that we are now in this predicament.

DETROW: Yeah.

JHA: I think there's a lot of things the public health community could have done better in terms of our communication, in terms of expressing certainty when we didn't have it about COVID. There's been, I think, you know, clearly some amount of reflection, probably not enough, on how things went awry. But the question is, what do we do now?

DETROW: Yeah.

JHA: And what do we do now to protect our kids?

DETROW: So yeah. That's a conversation we could continue for hours. But let's talk about that for the next few minutes. A lot of parents...

JHA: Yeah.

DETROW: ...Are going to hear this and be worried.

JHA: Yeah.

DETROW: What, on the individual level, do people need to know about this?

JHA: Yeah. So the key thing that I want to remind parents is even if you're a parent who's very committed to vaccinating your kids on schedule, there is still a period of time of vulnerability. Look, kids between the ages of about three months, when they lose their immunity, you know, from their moms, till about 12 to 15 months, when they get their first shot, kids are vulnerable. All kids are. And if measles is spreading uncontrolled, there are a lot of children whose parents intend them to get vaccinated who are going to be at risk. So we really need to look at our childhood vaccine schedule.

And now I'm hearing pediatricians argue, maybe we need to give an extra dose of the measles vaccine. There are probably some adults who probably need to get an extra dose because they got vaccinated at a time when we only did one dose, not two. So we're really going to have to double down our efforts on people who are already committed to vaccines. And then, obviously, we have to engage with people who are skeptical or worried about vaccines and hear out their concerns and help them make better choices for their kids.

DETROW: Would you recommend any behavior change or anything like that for people who are worried about that vulnerable window, even if they plan to get their kids vaccinated as soon as they can?

JHA: You know, obviously, if you are aware of an outbreak in your community, you have to be more careful. I think, in that context, you could go to your pediatrician early and get an earlier vaccination shot. We think ideally waiting till 12 to 15 months is when we thought it was, you know, best for children's immunity, but an earlier dose is totally safe and still doable. So that's probably the biggest behavior change. Unfortunately, this virus is so contagious - it is the most contagious human virus that we know of - that it's going to be hard for people to completely dodge it. We really have to take a community-wide effort to bring the number of cases down.

DETROW: You're mentioning, and we're hearing in the reporting, that it's not just measles in terms of childhood vaccination rates that are dropping. Are you worried there are other diseases that could reemerge in the same way?

JHA: Yeah. You know, we often think about measles as sort of the canary in the coal mine for a health system that is failing because it is so incredibly preventable. And, of course, when parents - when people are not getting their kids vaccinated against measles, they're also avoiding some of the other vaccines. We've seen a huge outbreak of whooping cough and increasingly rubella and mumps. I'm worried that we might see more cases of things like polio. So this is really the beginning of what could be a serious problem if our federal government doesn't get its act together. And I think Congress is going to have to hold the administration accountable, and I think all of us are going to have to do a better job of communicating the importance of protecting our kids.

DETROW: For decades, on so many fronts, the United States was the global leader on public health, whether it came to drug approval or recommended procedures - I could go on and on. Has that changed, and what does it mean for the United States global public health reputation if it is no longer measles-free?

JHA: Yeah. Look, there is no question that our stature in the global community has taken a huge hit in the last two years. I spend a lot of time talking to friends and colleagues around the world. I think they're bewildered by America's sort of almost decision to, you know, turn over that leadership role. And my hope is that this is a temporary setback, and we can get back to the business of doing great science and implementing great science in our own communities. It is - I think the world is looking for leadership from somebody, and I think, at this point, people are struggling because American leadership is missing.

DETROW: Who fills that gap if the Trump administration, the federal government, isn't going to address it in a way that you and other public health officials would like to see?

JHA: Yeah. Look, I think Europeans obviously are a pretty diverse group, but I do think the European Union - there are countries - Germany, France, others - who want to take a - more of a leadership role. I think we're going to see real movement on this from China. China has actually played an increasingly larger role in the global public health space. They've really been the ones who filled in the gaps that we have left. So I think there are other candidates for that leadership. Personally, I'd like us to just reclaim that mantle.

DETROW: I mean, last thing - we got about 30 seconds left - anything else people shouldn't know or be thinking about when they're seeing this headline?

JHA: Yeah. What I would say is, look, even if you're somebody who's fully committed to getting your kids vaccinated, as I did, talk to your neighbors. Talk to your friends. This is not something that only the federal government - though they have a big role - or states are going to do. It's really going to have to be in communities, one-on-one conversations, encouraging people to protect their kids.

DETROW: That's Dr. Ashish Jha, senior fellow at Harvard's Belfer Center and a former White House COVID response coordinator. Thanks for talking to us.

JHA: Thank you.

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