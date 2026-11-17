STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This next story is about losing status. Your team was the conference champion and now is not. Your kid was on the honor roll and then missed it. Except in this case, people's health is at stake. The Pan American Health Organization has announced today that the U.S. has lost its measles elimination status. We've had 5,400 cases confirmed so far, associated with 10 deaths. NPR health correspondent Maria Godoy is here. Maria, good morning.

MARIA GODOY, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: OK. So what does this news mean?

GODOY: So, technically, it means the U.S. has had continuous, uninterrupted spread of the disease for at least 12 months. But symbolically, it represents an erosion of America's role as a global health leader. I spoke with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo. She's CEO of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. and she said this is a serious setback for the health of our country.

JEANNE MARRAZZO: For the public at large, I would say be prepared because we're going to continue to see this virus spread, as it does very efficiently. And we're going to see more what we used to think of as rare consequences because the denominator is just growing and growing.

GODOY: You know, she's talking about consequences like measles during pregnancy, which raises the risk of devastating outcomes like stillbirth, babies born with measles, more vulnerability for the immunocompromised. And for babies under 6 months old, they're too young to get vaccinated. And also inevitably, more deaths.

INSKEEP: I want to stick with this honor roll analogy for a second. We were on the honor roll for 26 years. How did we slide off?

GODOY: You know, because childhood vaccination rates are sliding. They started falling really during the pandemic. And we've seen a big jump in parents getting nonmedical exemptions to school vaccination requirements. And the measles vaccine is incredibly effective at preventing infection. But you need vaccination rates in a community to be at 95% to prevent outbreaks. And nationwide, kindergarten vaccination rates have dropped below that. They're at 92.4%.

But in lots of communities, they're a lot lower than that, which has set the stage for outbreaks. And measles is probably the most contagious disease known. It can linger in the air for up to two hours. If you're unvaccinated and you encounter measles, you have a 90% chance of getting infected. So Lawrence Gostin is a professor of global health law at Georgetown University. And he says, under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., we haven't seen the full-throated sort of response to measles that he'd expect.

LAWRENCE GOSTIN: I think, under a standard Republican or Democratic health administration, we would not see this because there would be, you know, an all-of-government response, state and federal, to attack this problem. And we just haven't seen that.

GODOY: You know, he worries that without the political will to help push for more vaccination rates, we're going to eventually see the return of other vaccine-preventable diseases as well.

INSKEEP: What do we do now?

GODOY: We need a coordinated response at the state, local and federal level to raise vaccination rates. And we need to make sure that doctors know how to spot measles because, you know, this is a disease that many of them hadn't seen before. It also means, you know, making sure that public health departments have the resources they need. One analysis from Johns Hopkins University found that investigating an outbreak of 50 cases costs over $1 million. Those are resources not going to other priorities. And public health departments across the country are already dealing with serious cuts to staffing and funding.

INSKEEP: NPR's Maria Godoy. Thanks so much.

GODOY: My pleasure. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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