2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of psychedelics is becoming more prominent. What are the mental health costs and benefits?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 30, 2026 at 8:59 AM PDT
Psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution are shown at Uptown Fungus lab in Springfield, Ore., Aug. 14, 2023. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
Psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution are shown at Uptown Fungus lab in Springfield, Ore., Aug. 14, 2023. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks to Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College and host of the “How Can I Help?” podcast, about the latest news surrounding psychedelics.

Saltz explains the Food and Drug Administration’s plans to provide an ultra-fast review of three psychedelic drugs, as well as the costs and benefits of these drugs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Healthcare here and now
Here & Now Newsroom