2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court considers Monsanto's Roundup and claims that it caused cancer

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 27, 2026 at 9:08 AM PDT

The Supreme Court is considering whether Monsanto and its parent company, Bayer, should be shielded from lawsuits claiming that the weedkiller Roundup caused cancer.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ben Riensche, owner and manager at the Blue Diamond Farming Company in Iowa, a farm growing corn, soybeans and wheat. He’s a volunteer member on a farmer advisory panel for Crop Life America, which represents the pesticide industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Healthcare here and now
Here & Now Newsroom