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Communities in western North Carolina are still picking up the pieces more than two years after Hurricane Helene unleashed huge amounts of rain. A new study suggests Helene also left behind a lot of microplastics. Here's meteorologist Nick Gilmore with member station Radio IQ.

NICK GILMORE, BYLINE: Even in science, sometimes you just have to be in the right place at the right time.

AUSTIN GRAY: Literally, it was a perfect storm of, well, we got our samplers already out.

GILMORE: That's Austin Gray, a biologist at his lab at Virginia Tech. He and his team were already looking into how microplastics end up in streams and waterways in parts of western North Carolina before Helene hit in 2024. Microplastics are tiny, microscopic fragments of plastic that end up in the air, our water and even us, as larger pieces of plastic break down. Gray's team had set up collection buckets to get samples for research at a biological station in Highlands, North Carolina. That's where Jason Love is the associate director.

JASON LOVE: So we basically pour the sample through this filter. The filter catches all the microplastics and other debris from the sample. And then we put that under petri dish and look at it under a microscope.

GILMORE: Helene provided researchers a unique opportunity to look at microplastic deposition from a tropical system in an understudied area, and to collect data before, during and after the storm. Gray says that was practically unheard of in this part of the world before their study.

GRAY: A lot of the work within hurricanes and typhoons is always in Asia. It's always in the eastern parts of the world. Where in the United States, or at least within the Western Hemisphere, the only study that has been done was in 2021, Hurricane Larry. And that was a Category 1 storm. So even then, it's like, OK, well, this is a Category 4. This is a huge storm event.

GILMORE: It's estimated that trillions of gallons of water fell on Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and the Carolinas during Helene. Jason Love, at the Highlands Biological Station, says the rain from the storm there caused some eye-popping levels of deposition.

LOVE: During those days of the storm, we were getting a total over 10,000 microplastics per square meter.

GILMORE: Love says those three storm days represented about 20% of the total microplastics they usually get over the span of a whole year. Gray, at Virginia Tech, says microplastics can come from water bottles, shopping bags, tires that break down because of sunlight, wind and even ocean waves.

GRAY: When waves clash together, they project them back into the atmosphere very easily. And the same phenomenon is happening within streams and river networks as well.

GILMORE: Gray says more research like this is needed to better understand the effect of microplastics on human health. Back at the Highlands Research Station, Jason Love says this is a human-caused issue.

LOVE: We can't blame this on the bears. And until we have serious discussions about plastic production and single-use plastics and fast fashion, the problem is not going to go away. It's actually probably going to get worse.

GILMORE: That's because he says plastic production increases each year, and human-caused climate change is making storms like Helene more intense. This combination means that future storms will likely continue to be super depositors of the tiny plastic material. For NPR News, I'm Nick Gilmore.

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