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In Middletown, Ohio, a big steel mill is the city's largest employer and the biggest source of local air pollution. Under the Biden administration, the mill had planned to clean up its operations by shifting away from coal, but that has changed under President Trump. Middletown is now one example of the administration's efforts to boost fossil fuels. The Allegheny Front's Reid Frazier reports.

REID FRAZIER, BYLINE: Donna Ballinger stands outside her house in Middletown, Ohio.

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FRAZIER: Through a thicket of trees, she points to the Middletown Works, a steel mill which rises several stories above her home.

DONNA BALLINGER: And it runs 24/7. You don't get a break.

FRAZIER: The plant makes steel the traditional way - using coke, a refined form of coal. That process emits a lot of air pollution, including carbon dioxide, which contributes to climate change. It also releases lots of soot, which drifts down onto Ballinger's neighborhood.

BALLINGER: It's the fallout that's on everything we own, cars, property, kids' toys. You can't touch anything. You can't open your windows.

FRAZIER: That soot is bad for human health. According to the EPA, the tiny particles are linked to higher rates of heart and lung problems, including asthma. Ballinger eventually got so fed up with the air quality, she began working with the local Sierra Club to try to force the plant to clean up.

Then a few years ago, the steel mill did announce plans to cut its air pollution. Its owner, Cleveland-Cliffs, said it would convert to a new steelmaking process that doesn't use coal. Instead, it would switch to using natural gas or hydrogen. That would cut both the plant's local air pollution and its carbon footprint. That's important because the steel industry is a major source of climate pollution. CEO Lourenco Goncalves told investors at the time, hydrogen was the solution.

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LAURENCO GONCALVES: We believe hydrogen will be the true game changer for the decarbonization of steel.

FRAZIER: The Biden administration agreed. It awarded the Middletown Steel Mill $500 million as part of its climate agenda. But then Donald Trump came into office promising to boost fossil fuels like coal. Soon after, Goncalvez told investors the hydrogen project was off. Middletown is also the hometown of a major figure in the Trump administration.

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JD VANCE: It is great to be home. It is great to be back in Middletown, Ohio.

FRAZIER: In August, Vice President JD Vance came to town and spoke at the steel plant where his grandfather once worked. He announced a change. Instead of supporting a switch to hydrogen, the Trump administration would help the company reinvest in coal-based steelmaking.

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VANCE: Cleveland-Cliffs is making today, right here in Middletown, Ohio, a $1 billion investment in transformational manufacturing right here in our home.

FRAZIER: The Department of Energy and Cleveland-Cliffs didn't respond to questions for this story. Chris Pistorius studies steelmaking at Carnegie Mellon University. He was disappointed by the change.

CHRIS PISTORIUS: It's maybe not entirely surprising, but it's definitely unfortunate.

FRAZIER: Pistorius had hoped the Middletown project could be a model showing the steel industry how to adopt hydrogen. It's a relatively new technology, he says.

PISTORIUS: We really need a few big demonstrations like these to show that, yeah, it works the way we think it should and we can make the same steel grades. So this would have been a really excellent demonstration of that.

FRAZIER: In Middletown, city officials didn't want to answer questions about the plant's decision. The mill is the town's biggest employer with over 2,000 workers. Sheila and Kenneth Stephens Jr. live a few blocks from the plant. The retired couple both voted for Donald Trump. Sheila Stephens said she'd like for the plant to be cleaner, but Middletown depends on the mill, which many call by its old name, AK Steel.

SHEILA STEPHENS: I think this town would be a ghost town if AK shut down 'cause it's the main supporter of this, and about everybody around here works there, so...

FRAZIER: A few blocks away, Donna Ballinger, the Sierra Club organizer, says she's angry the hydrogen project fell through.

BALLINGER: Why wouldn't you want to make it safer for everyone to be able to breathe cleaner air? Why wouldn't you want to do that?

FRAZIER: Who does she hold responsible for the ongoing air pollution? The company, the state and the federal government. I blame them all, she says.

For NPR News, I'm Reid Frazier in Middletown, Ohio. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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