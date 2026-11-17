STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

For decades now, one name has been synonymous with fast cars, fancy gadgets and a particular drink order.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As James Bond) A martini. Shaken, not stirred.

INSKEEP: Plus, a particular introduction.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As James Bond) Bond, James Bond.

INSKEEP: Six actors have played the British spy with charm, humor and grit.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) Vodka martini. Shaken, not stirred.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #4: (As James Bond) Do I look like I give a damn?

INSKEEP: The next James Bond will be Robert Pattinson, best known for the "Twilight" series and "The Batman." He will take on 007. And we have called Funnell, Lisa Funnell, who surely has never been introduced like that before. She's a James Bond expert known as Dr. 007. Doctor, good morning.

LISA FUNNELL: Good morning.

INSKEEP: Do you have a doctorate in Bond studies? Is that why we call you that?

FUNNELL: I have a doctorate in film studies.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Got it.

FUNNELL: But I specialize in James Bond film.

INSKEEP: Got it. Thank you. All right. Everybody has an opinion of this choice. Let's hear yours. Do you like it?

FUNNELL: I think it's a really interesting choice. I think...

INSKEEP: Interesting is an interesting word. But, please, proceed.

FUNNELL: Interesting is an interesting word. You know, I don't know how I feel about it. You know, as a scholar, I observe. And I take into stock what's going on in the culture, what's going on with people.

I think he's an interesting choice in the fact that he has a wide range of roles in his repertoire. He's somebody who has the chops to be able to take this role in different directions. But he also has had enough experience carrying large Hollywood blockbuster franchises - he was in "Twilight," he was in "The Batman" - that he can really handle the scrutiny and the stress that comes with playing James Bond. So I think that he's got the shoulders to really hold this position down. So I think he's an interesting and seasoned choice.

INSKEEP: Now, when you say...

FUNNELL: As to how he will...

INSKEEP: Let me just stop you for a second there.

FUNNELL: Go ahead.

INSKEEP: People have pointed out that he is more seasoned and more famous than a lot of other actors who've been put in that role. What do you mean when you say he can handle the scrutiny? And how is he different from Daniel Craig, say?

FUNNELL: Yeah, so I think we're in a new era of Bond. And this new era has to do with there's new producers. There's Amazon who's involved. And they're picking somebody with a larger track record and with ready-made fanbases to lead this franchise.

INSKEEP: Ah.

FUNNELL: Whereas, in the past, that was something that wouldn't happen. So someone like Henry Cavill was seen as somebody who was too popular or too associated with Superman to be James Bond. And so he's somebody - Pattinson is definitely somebody who I think has held and been at the helm of some pretty big franchises before. And I think that he can handle it.

INSKEEP: But wait a minute. He's not too associated with Batman? I guess because he's done multiple things in the past that have been...

FUNNELL: Yeah. I think it's because he has such a varied history in terms of his background. And there have been a lot of people who've played Batman before. And he's only been in one film, right?

INSKEEP: Yeah.

FUNNELL: And so, is he fully identified with it? That's yet to be seen.

INSKEEP: OK. I want to just come back to something in the minute we have. You said, I don't know how I feel about it. Entirely aside from the business side of this and everything else, there's getting used to the character. Like, Daniel Craig I think was a great, great James Bond. Took a minute to get used to.

FUNNELL: Yeah.

INSKEEP: Roger Moore, I was never sure how I felt about that. Sean Connery, amazing. There's a couple of others we could talk about. But is it just a matter of getting used to the character on the screen, even as they get used to playing the character?

FUNNELL: Oh, absolutely. And giving him the space to be able to cultivate and craft his interpretation of it. We don't have any indication from Denis Villeneuve, from the producers what direction or what they're thinking or envisioning. And so, for me, there's just such little information that you can only go on what Pattinson has done in the past and what his star persona is. And that leaves us with a lot of questions as to who he's going to be on screen.

INSKEEP: OK. This new persona will be shaken, not stirred. Thanks so much, Dr. 007.

FUNNELL: No problem.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIVE AND LET DIE")

WINGS: (Singing) Say live and let die. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.