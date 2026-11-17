SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

It's been a big day for NVIDIA. The tech company seems to be moving past the scandal involving its now former CEO, Jensen Huang's, extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged spy. The company has confirmed it will not reinstate him. NVIDIA's business has been going gangbusters for a while now, and that remains true. Ricky Mulvey of NPR's The Indicator From Planet Money joins us now. Hi, Ricky.

RICKY MULVEY, BYLINE: Hey.

PFEIFFER: So today, NVIDIA announced its quarterly earnings. That's high stakes for a lot of investors. So what do we know about how this situation with the former CEO has affected the company's financial standing?

MULVEY: Yeah, just for a moment, take the scandals out of this. The business itself is firing on all cylinders. When NVIDIA makes a dollar, most of that becomes pure profit, and it's making a lot more dollars. Revenue for the quarter was about $116 billion, about double from a year ago, and that beat expectations. Part of that is tied to NVIDIA's new AI supercomputers. They started shipping this quarter, and it was the fastest product launch in history for the company, making them about $20 billion already. And these computers are high-powered stuff. They help scientists look into black holes, and big tech companies develop the latest and greatest large language models. Bottom line, NVIDIA is an extraordinarily profitable business on the bleeding edge of technology, and that did not fundamentally change this quarter or with the scandals.

PFEIFFER: And what about the basic fundamentals of the company and what it produces? By losing its leader, has that affected any of the fundamentals?

MULVEY: It does moving forward. Look, NVIDIA lost its chief storyteller and also one of AI's central bankers in the middle of many of those circular deals. Don't forget, Jensen Huang has made a lot of people a lot of money. That's why a lot of people are upset. If you invested a grand in NVIDIA 10 years ago, you've made well over $100,000 today. And since the scandal, since the stories broke, NVIDIA stock has lost about $573 billion. That was before earnings. And for context, that is all of Mastercard the company. Stock is up a bit after hours, but that's not enough to recover from all these scandals.

PFEIFFER: I understand that Jensen Huang said something today. He spoke out about his hopes. What did he say?

MULVEY: Yeah, he goes on X, and he posts this morning, saying that he is open to returning. And what's notable about that is doing it on the day of earnings. That's making it a part of the earnings conversation. He says that he made some serious mistakes in his personal life. He deeply regrets them, but he's just seen an outpouring of support to return. And he posted that if it's in the best interest of the shareholders and the company and America, you know, well, he has availability to step back into the CEO seat of NVIDIA.

PFEIFFER: But as we said, the company's saying it will not reinstate him. Any sense that there's wiggle room there?

MULVEY: I mean, according to the board, no, the earnings call very much started with Harvey Jones, the chair of NVIDIA's board, saying that the board does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. That might not be the whole story, though, because a shareholder revolt is brewing, and they could potentially get rid of the board. Now, that's a tall mountain to climb, but Jensen Huang has some powerful folks on his side, including big money shareholders, President Trump, tech giants like Elon Musk. But with all of that said, prediction markets are saying that Jensen Huang's return to the CEO seat is unlikely. You've got Colette Kress in as interim CEO. She was the chief financial officer. And NVIDIA just has to figure it out from here.

PFEIFFER: That is Ricky Mulvey of NPR's The Indicator From Planet Money. Thank you.

MULVEY: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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