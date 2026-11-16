SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The Trump administration is taking new steps to prevent China from gaining access to America's most powerful computer chips. The move comes after criticism that existing export controls are too lax. The rules have been under a microscope since the CEO of chipmaker Nvidia stepped down last week. Jensen Huang is accused of having an affair with a woman who is suspected of being a Chinese spy. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Hi, Scott.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Hi. Good to being with you.

DETROW: So the Commerce Department announced a new rule governing computer chip exports today. How exactly does it change the landscape?

HORSLEY: The federal government already prohibits the sale of the most advanced AI chips to China, a country it sees as both an economic and security rival. But critics say there's a loophole in that ban because those chips can be sold to data centers in places like Malaysia, and China can then get the benefit of that advanced computing power by tapping into those data centers remotely. It's a little like someone who lives where gambling is illegal going online to access a gambling website where it's legal.

This new rule is designed to close that loophole by requiring data centers in third countries to police the people they're working for, and if they're doing business with, say, China, for example, they would be subject to additional restrictions. The rule also limits chip sales to countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, which are seen as at high risk of having those chips diverted to China.

DETROW: Tie this back to Nvidia for us.

HORSLEY: Well, news reports have tied that company's former CEO to a woman suspected of spying for China. China has denied that, and NPR has not independently confirmed those reports. But what's clear is the woman used to work for a company called Megaspeed, which was a customer of Nvidia's and bought a lot of its advanced chips for its operating data centers in Malaysia. Now, Megaspeed says the woman left the company over a year ago, and the company insists it follows all existing regulations. But some administration officials worry those regulations are just not strong enough and allowed China this workaround. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on CNBC last week he and others wanted to cut off Megaspeed's access to chips to prevent that computing power from being used remotely by China.

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SCOTT BESSENT: Any leakage is very frustrating because it hurts our great companies, and the AI race gives the Chinese an advantage.

HORSLEY: So this new rule's designed to prevent that kind of leakage and stop China from gaining remote access to the most powerful chips. Interestingly, while the new rule was announced by the Commerce Department, it was actually written by and at the direction of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council.

DETROW: Interesting. What does this say about big picture - about what's happening behind the scenes?

HORSLEY: Yeah. There's been this kind of tug-of-war within the administration between the Commerce Department, which is basically in the business of promoting overseas sales, and other parts of the administration, like Treasury, which want to take a tougher line against China. The dust up at Nvidia has brought that behind the scenes friction right out in the open. President Trump said this morning that his two Cabinet secretaries on either side of that tug-of-war have very different views about the best way to deal with China.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: One view is you don't want to insult China. We have a very good relationship with China, and you don't want to insult them. And the other view is just go, you know, down and dirty and do what you have to do. Both - can't say either is wrong or right. We'll let you know.

HORSLEY: Both the Commerce secretary and the Treasury secretary are accompanying the president on his trip to Asia this week, so they should have plenty of time to air out those differences on Air Force One.

DETROW: That is NPR's Scott Horsley. Thank you so much.

HORSLEY: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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