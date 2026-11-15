Movies set on farms tap into a rich vein of American mythology and symbolism

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "PLACES IN THE HEART")

SALLY FIELD: (As Edna Spalding) You took a no-account piece of land and a bunch of people that didn't know what they were doing, and you farmed that land better than anybody could.

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

That is, of course, Sally Field there, speaking to Danny Glover in a rare moment to celebrate in the 1984 film "Places In The Heart," one of the classics of what we are calling great American farm movies. And with harvest season winding down, we wanted to gather with friends and discuss the mythology of life on the farm. Joining me is NPR White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval, who covers agriculture for Harvest Public Media. Welcome to you both.

TADEO RUIZ SANDOVAL, BYLINE: Thank you for having us.

DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: Yes, delighted.

SCHMITZ: So my very first job in public radio was covering farming communities in my home state of Minnesota for Minnesota Public Radio. So I'm eager to hear your thoughts on these films, Tadeo. But first, I'm going to turn to my fellow Midwesterner, Danielle. You grew up on a farm in Iowa. What movies capture life on the farm best for you?

KURTZLEBEN: The one that I have to mention, absolutely no question, is "Field Of Dreams" - an Iowa movie very much. The field is still there outside the town of Dyersville.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FIELD OF DREAMS")

JAMES EARL JONES: (As Terence Mann) People will come, Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom.

KURTZLEBEN: For those who do not know, "Field Of Dreams" is about a farmer played by Kevin Costner who hears a voice that says, if you build it, he will come. And long story short, he decides to plow under his corn, build a baseball field, so that the 1919 Chicago White Sox can come back. That is a wild plot now that I say it out loud.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FIELD OF DREAMS")

JONES: (As Terence Mann) The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball.

SCHMITZ: But wait a second. So I always thought of this film as a baseball movie. You're saying this is a farm film.

KURTZLEBEN: I mean, the farm is certainly central to it, first of all, so it's definitely a farm film. And look, I'm not even a baseball person. So the baseball is incidental to me anyway, but I do think that the reason this movie resonated with me is that where we grew up was a lovely place, a wonderful place, but also a profoundly unmagical place. Everything is very matter of fact. Things happen, the seeds grow, the animals live, the animals die. But this was about magic coming out of this big, flat land of corn, where you sit for hours in a combine or a tractor, and it's just dull. No, this is magic.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FIELD OF DREAMS")

KEVIN COSTNER: (As Ray Kinsella) Is there a heaven?

DWIER BROWN: (As John Kinsella) Oh, yeah. It's the place dreams come true.

SCHMITZ: Tadeo, your beat takes you to farms quite often. Are there films that capture the world that you see in your reporting?

SANDOVAL: I have enjoyed a movie called "Minari." It came out in 2020. It is a movie about a Korean immigrant family that travels to the U.S. to start up a farm...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MINARI")

STEVEN YEUN: (As Jacob, speaking Korean).

SANDOVAL: ...Which the wife is not a super fan of.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MINARI")

HAN YE-RI: (As Monica, speaking Korean).

YEUN: (As Jacob, speaking Korean).

SANDOVAL: This movie, it highlights a different aspect of farm life and farming couples in particular, which is that relationships often don't survive (laughter) having a farm...

SCHMITZ: Yeah.

KURTZLEBEN: Yeah.

SANDOVAL: ...Because, you know, your home, your future is directly tied to this business. Like, if any of us here get fired tomorrow, we don't lose our homes. I hope (laughter).

KURTZLEBEN: Right.

SANDOVAL: Like, I'll still pay my rent, and I'll maybe find a different job. But if they lose their job, they lose everything. And you have to have a certain level of belief in yourself, as the main character does, where - it almost comes across as selfish in this character in "Minari," where he's putting himself and the fate of the farm above his family with the belief that in the long run, it'll benefit all of them.

SCHMITZ: And in some ways, this is a film about the American dream.

SANDOVAL: Yeah, exactly, making something of your own, something that you knew you started from the ground up.

SCHMITZ: So that seems to be the prevailing theme other than farm films are sort of sad, and they can be quite bleak. But the other sort of theme that I'm picking up on here is the idea that you have a dream, and you're going to work so hard to try and accomplish that dream, even when others see that as completely insane.

KURTZLEBEN: I think that's definitely right. I think that there's multiple layers that make a farm movie different than a movie you might set in a city or a suburb. There aren't a lot of people around, and so if a farmer or his family needs help, well, where's the help going to come from? If they need a specific thing, well, that might be a long way away. It's not just movies about person versus person. There's also kind of the person versus God aspect because so much of farming relies not just on what you do, but on what the weather does - on if a tornado hits, on if your field gets flooded out, if there's a drought. It's not just people fighting with each other. It's contending with luck or whatever you want to call it.

SCHMITZ: Tadeo, what do you think is the larger story that many of these films is telling?

SANDOVAL: I feel that the larger story that these films are telling is the amount of emotions, nuances that live within farmers, these characters that, you know, at face value may seem really humble or, you know, may seem really closed off. But especially in my experience working with them, they contain so many multitudes, and they are so open to sharing about their world view, about the way that they feel. It's just a matter of people asking and really reaching out to have that conversation. The moment you sit down and you speak with them, it's like opening a novel and just letting all of those chapters flow out.

KURTZLEBEN: I would like you to sit down with my relatives, Tadeo, 'cause I haven't even cracked those nuts yet. I think if you can get novels to spew out of my various...

(LAUGHTER)

SCHMITZ: Tadeo...

KURTZLEBEN: ...Uncles, Dad, whatever...

SANDOVAL: (Inaudible).

SCHMITZ: ...You're going to take the train from Morehead to Iowa tonight.

KURTZLEBEN: (Laughter).

SANDOVAL: You got it. I'll take the mission. I'll do it.

KURTZLEBEN: Oh, man. Great.

SANDOVAL: Send me over. Thanksgiving, let's make it awkward.

(LAUGHTER)

SCHMITZ: I need to ask both of you. Are there any films that we have not mentioned that you would want to share with someone for them to be drawn into this world and understand it better? Danielle?

KURTZLEBEN: Yeah, I'm going to say "Country." It is a 1984 movie directed by Richard Pearce, stars Jessica Lange and Sam Shepard.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "COUNTRY")

JESSICA LANGE: (As Jewell Ivy) We never said we were worth $450,000. You made those loans back then when you were valuing land way up there at $2,500 an acre.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Well, land's not bringing that anymore.

SAM SHEPARD: (As Gil Ivy) We're not dealing in real estate. We're trying to farm.

KURTZLEBEN: So Sam Shepard and Jessica Lange live on a farm with their family, and basically, they don't have enough money to pay their loans, and the bank says they're going to foreclose. And this is not based on a true story but based on a true time - the farm crisis of the '80s when many farmers had real difficulties keeping up with their bills. It was a rough, rough time for the upper Midwest. So I will say, just watching it, there's so much about it where I was just kind of punched in the face, like, wow, that's my childhood. That is it, like going to the grain elevator and the probe dipping down into the grain while you sit up front, the guys dipping tobacco, and it's kind of gross, and the mom doing the books, going to church. Like, there's so much about it where I was like, they did their research. They know what they're doing.

SCHMITZ: Tadeo, how about you?

SANDOVAL: I would have to recommend "Days Of Heaven."

KURTZLEBEN: Yes.

SANDOVAL: It is a visual marvel masterpiece - Terrence Malick, 1978, with Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, Sam Shepard again.

KURTZLEBEN: Again.

SANDOVAL: Showed up.

SCHMITZ: He loves those farm films.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "DAYS OF HEAVEN")

SHEPARD: (As The Farmer) You know what I saw it when I first saw you? I thought if I only I could touch her, then everything'd be all right. You make me feel like I've come back to life. Isn't that funny?

SANDOVAL: It is the story of a Chicago steelworker who accidentally kills his supervisor, so him and his girlfriend flee to the Texas Panhandle, where they pretend to be siblings to be able to work there. And the girlfriend eventually romances the - one of the farmers who owns the whole operation, and, you know, this love triangle becomes really dramatic.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "DAYS OF HEAVEN")

RICHARD GERE: (As Bill) You're in love with him, aren't you?

BROOKE ADAMS: (As Abby) I'm sorry.

SANDOVAL: And while the movie has more to do with their relationship, the reason that I suggest people watch this movie is because the photography, the way that it presents this prairie and this farm is so gorgeous and beautiful that it really brings you to what it's like to see these landscapes in rural America that, depending on where you live, maybe you don't have access to. It's a very earnest look at the country landscape and the poetry that lives within it.

SCHMITZ: That is Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval, who covers agriculture for Harvest Public Media, and NPR's own White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben. Thanks to you both.

KURTZLEBEN: You're welcome.

SANDOVAL: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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