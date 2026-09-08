Britain, Canada and France announce trade restrictions against West Bank settlers

Britain, France and Canada moved to block imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. This comes amid the expansion of Jewish settlements in Palestinian territory and a wave of deadly violence against Palestinian civilians.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Mairav Zonszein, senior Israel analyst for the International Crisis Group. She’s in Tel Aviv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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