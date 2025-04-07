Global markets plunge due to trade war. And, 2nd child dies in Texas from measles

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Global markets have fallen drastically since President Trump launched a trade war against most of the world last Wednesday. Asian and European markets plunged overnight, and in the U.S., economists say the odds of a recession have increased. The investment bank Goldman Sachs says the U.S. recession is close to 50-50 odds, assuming Trump won't go through with his plan for the biggest tariffs to go into effect on Wednesday. If those tariffs hit, the bank predicts a recession.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, which saw the worst markets selloff in five years.

🎧 Trump calls the tariffs "medicine," while almost everyone else warns they are bad for consumers, investors, businesses, and the global economy, NPR's Maria Aspan tells Up First . Even if the U.S. and the world are not pushed into a recession, the current market selloff could have real consequences for most consumers. About 60% of U.S. households own stocks. That's where most people have their retirement accounts and other long-term savings invested.

➡️ Your grocery trips are likely to become more expensive under Trump's new tariffs, according to economists. Here are 10 things that may see higher prices.

➡️ An earlier set of tariffs announced by Trump has an unlikely supporter: Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers. Listen to why Fain, who supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, firmly supports the tariffs on the auto industry. Read the interview highlights here.

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to bring back Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported last month to El Salvador. The administration has until midnight to make the return happen. The Justice Department is appealing the judge's order, arguing the court no longer has jurisdiction over the case because Abrego Garcia is in El Salvador.

🎧 Judge Paula Xinis asked the Justice Department's Erez Reuveni, who argued the case on Friday, why the administration didn't try to return Abrego Garcia when they learned of the mistake. He stated he asked the same thing of his clients inside the Trump administration and so far hasn't received an answer he finds satisfactory, NPR's Joel Rose says. The next day, he was put on administrative leave.

A second child has died in Texas due to measles, according to state health officials. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attended the 8-year-old child's funeral on Sunday. She has been identified as Daisy Hildebrand. Her death comes as an outbreak centered in Texas reached 481 confirmed cases. Until this year, the U.S. had not reported a measles death for nearly a decade.

🎧 Texas health officials say Hildebrand was not vaccinated and had no reported underlying health conditions, NPR's Maria Godoy reports. She was hospitalized after getting sick with measles and died from measles pulmonary failure, according to doctors. Dr. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, says every time a child gets measles, you have a one or two in a thousand chances of them dying. Kennedy stated that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles. Godoy says the announcement is notable, as Kennedy has previously called vaccines a "personal choice." Trump has downplayed the size of the outbreak but says that if it progresses, the U.S. will have to take very strong action.

The state of the First Amendment

Trump recently declared during an address to Congress that he had "stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America." This week, Morning Edition will explore who feels freer to speak under Trump's administration, who feels they're being forced into silence and the extent to which the Constitutional right to free speech might be changing — for the better or worse.

by Leila Fadel, Morning Edition and Up First host

We've been talking to Americans across the country who are worried they may be losing a fundamental right: the right to free speech.

So, we decided to ask the questions: Who feels silenced? Who feels more free to speak? And are the protections of the First Amendment, enshrined in the Constitution, fading?

Jackie Lay / NPR / NPR A series from NPR's Morning Edition will explore who felt censored before President Trump returned to office and who feels stifled now.

We'll explore this in our series airing this week on Morning Edition: The State of The First Amendment, The Right From Which All Rights Flow.

You will hear from scientists, educators, activists from the left and far right, college Republicans, immigration attorneys and more. We also asked you, our listeners and readers, to share how you are feeling in this moment.

At times, you will hear hate speech. In other moments, you will hear from fellow Americans you agree with — and those you do not.

As we begin our series today, I want to share something that struck me and the Morning Edition team the most as we examined the state of free speech in the United States. There is a chilling of what some Americans feel safe to say.

In one interview after the next, people asked us to obscure their full names or not record at all. Their reasons came down to fear: fear of retribution, fear at the border and fear of government retribution.

But there were also Americans who now feel safer to be loud and bold.

In order to understand what's happening today, we start this morning by turning to two of the foremost scholars on the First Amendment and free speech.

Lee Bollinger and Jonathan Turley have different perspectives, and you will hear that. But what we understood from our conversations is that when it comes to this basic American right, those across the ideological spectrum find much more common ground than differences.

Listen and read our stories here.

Picture show

Joni Auden Land/OPB / / OPB Thousands of protesters march in Portland, Ore., protesting President Trump's administration, April 5, 2025, part of "Hands Off!" protests taking place around the country.

Thousands of people participated in the Hands Off! demonstrations across the U.S. on Saturday to protest President Trump and Elon Musk's actions. Marchers addressed cuts and layoffs in federal departments, mass deportations and more. More than 150 groups organized protests in more than 1,200 locations across 50 states. Photographers from NPR member stations documented the scenes at the rallies.

3 things to know before you go

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images / Getty Images Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time scoring leader with his 896th goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin made his historic 895th goal of his regular season career yesterday. He is now the NHL's new all-time scoring leader. About 30 years ago, Nancy Willis' family planned to meet her at the New York City Marathon finish line. Once she got there, her 8-year-old son was missing. After a frantic search, a woman returned him but left before the family could thank her; the unsung hero just wanted to ensure the boy's safety. National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is April 30. NPR wants to know how your pet changed your life. Your answer could be featured in the Up First newsletter on April 27.

