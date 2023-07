The head of the United Auto Workers has said the union is willing to change its contract and will delay billions of dollars in payments to a union-run health care trust.

The concession is a bid to help Detroit's ailing Big Three automakers, which are seeking a multibillion dollar congressional bailout to stay afloat.

Dustin Dwyer reports for Michigan Radio.

