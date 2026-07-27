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Woman in the Window (1944)

Woman in the Window (1944)

🪟 One glance through a window... and nothing will ever seem the same.

Step into the suspense of The Woman in the Window (1944), one of the defining masterpieces of film noir from legendary director Fritz Lang.

What begins as an innocent encounter quickly spirals into murder, blackmail, and a web of deception that traps an ordinary man in extraordinary circumstances. Starring Edward G. Robinson, Joan Bennett, and Dan Duryea, this psychological thriller keeps audiences guessing until its unforgettable final moments.

With Lang's masterful use of light and shadow, every frame builds tension, proving why The Woman in the Window remains one of the most influential noir films ever made.

🖤 A timeless noir classic
🎥 Beautifully restored for the big screen
✨ A must-see for lovers of suspense and classic cinema

Ojai Art Center
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Ojai Art Center Film Branch
(805) 649-4000
sgrumette@roadrunner.com
https://www.ojaiartcenter.org/film.html

Artist Group Info

lisa@ninetydegreesmedia.com
Ninety Degrees Media
Ojai Art Center
113 S. Montgomery Street
Ojai, California 93023
805-746-0936
richtell.one@gmail.com
https://ojaiconcerts.com/?et_fb=1&amp;PageSpeed=off