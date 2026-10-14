Veterans Day Ceremony: Honoring our men and women in uniform who proudly serve

Presented by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

We are pleased to be hosting the Santa Barbara community Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early; the ceremony begins at 11:00 AM sharp. The ceremony will include presentations and performances by Bernard “Barney” Melekian, UCSB Color Guard; Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band; David Gonzales, and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, and the Prime Time Band. This year the ceremony will conclude with a spectacular flyover by the San Diego Salute flying formation team.

The ceremony will take place at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Known as one of the city’s most beautiful outdoor locations, the venue’s driveway will be decorated with dozens of American flags. The ceremony will take place near the main flagpole, with seating available for up to 800, with additional standing room. THIS IS A FREE EVENT.

To learn more, please visit https://www.pcvf.org/veterans-day-ceremony

Date: Wednesday, November 11th, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Price: FREE

Location: Santa Barbara Cemetery (901 Channel Drive., Santa Barbara, CA 93108)

