Two Towns, 2 Opening Nights: NatureTrack Film Fest

The NatureTrack Film Festival is growing beyond a traditional festival weekend. Its eighth season launches with back-to-back opening nights November 5 in Carpinteria and November 6 in Los Olivos, followed by year-round screenings continuing through October 2027.

This year’s theme, The Wonder of Nature, features original artwork by 2026 Honored Artist Tom Henderson. Opening night will also honor filmmaker Michael Love with the NatureTrack Outdoor Icon Award, followed by a compilation of his work and an onstage conversation.

The November programs will continue with a special feature from an internationally recognized filmmaker, followed by a filmmaker Q&A and post-screening gathering. The expanded season will then feature more than 50 selected films exploring wildlife, oceans, migration, climate resilience, conservation and the people working to protect the natural world.

Proceeds support NatureTrack Foundation.

Full release and details:

https://naturetrack.org/the-wonder-of-nature/