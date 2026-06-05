Twanguero – Backroads of the Americas: Solo Guitar Concert
Twanguero – Backroads of the Americas: Solo Guitar Concert
Spanish guitarist and Latin Grammy winner Twanguero (Diego García) returns to Ventura for an intimate solo performance at NAMBA Arts Center. Blending Spanish folk traditions, Latin American rhythms, and American roots influences, Twanguero creates a musical journey that has earned praise from NPR, Guitar Player, and audiences worldwide. A rare opportunity to experience one of today's most distinctive guitarists in an intimate listening-room setting.
Namba Performing Arts Center
$49-$105
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mudita
9293856109
helene@mudita.agency
Artist Group Info
Twanguero
eltwanguero@gmail.com
Namba Performing Arts Center
47 S. Oak StreetVentura, California 93001
(805) 628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com