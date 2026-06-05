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Twanguero – Backroads of the Americas: Solo Guitar Concert

Twanguero – Backroads of the Americas: Solo Guitar Concert

Spanish guitarist and Latin Grammy winner Twanguero (Diego García) returns to Ventura for an intimate solo performance at NAMBA Arts Center. Blending Spanish folk traditions, Latin American rhythms, and American roots influences, Twanguero creates a musical journey that has earned praise from NPR, Guitar Player, and audiences worldwide. A rare opportunity to experience one of today's most distinctive guitarists in an intimate listening-room setting.

Namba Performing Arts Center
$49-$105
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mudita
9293856109
helene@mudita.agency
www.mudita.agency

Artist Group Info

Twanguero
eltwanguero@gmail.com
www.twanguero.com
Namba Performing Arts Center
47 S. Oak Street
Ventura, California 93001
(805) 628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com
https://www.nambaarts.com/