Timeless Beauty, Modern Vision: Spanish Colonial Revival from Mission Origins to Jeff Shelton

Spanish Colonial Revival style, popular mainly in the 1910s through the early 1930s, incorporates many cultural roots within its adobe-colored walls, red terra cotta roofs, turquoise shutters and mullions, and ceramic tile details. Popularized by a romanticized version of California’s history, the style traces its roots from the mission era, where Spanish padres brought knowledge of their Baroque cathedrals and Andalusian farmhouses to be interpreted by the local Native American and Mexican craftsmen. The style was also influenced by Islamic design, prevalent in Spanish design under Moorish rule, as well as Bertram Goodhue’s 1915 Panama-California Exposition held in San Diego, and Helen Hunt Jackson’s novel Ramona, a sentimental portrayal of Mexican life in Southern California. The course will include discussion of contemporary practitioners of the style, including the work of Santa Barbara architect Jeff Shelton.