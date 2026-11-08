Thursday Night Comedy: Sandy Stec, Matt Kirshen & Don Friesen
Thursday Night Comedy: Sandy Stec, Matt Kirshen & Don Friesen
Clean, family-friendly stand-up comes to Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 7 PM. The lineup features Sandy Stec, Matt Kirshen (Last Comic Standing finalist), and Don Friesen (two-time San Francisco International Comedy Competition winner). Produced by Jason Love Comedy LLC. Enjoy a local night out at 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Reserve seats at https://simivalleyculturalartscenter.thundertix.com/events/267554 . Details: https://www.svcac.org/comedy .
Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Jason Love Comedy LLC
mail@jasonlove.com
Artist Group Info
Sandy Stec, Matt Kirshen, Don Friesen
Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
3050 E. Los Angeles Ave.Simi Valley, California 93065
805-583-7900