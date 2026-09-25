There’s Something Seriously Wrong with Cyrus

A one-person comedy about growing up queer in an immigrant household and learning how to tell the truth without losing your sense of humor. Mark your calendars for October 10 at 7 pm. You will not want to miss this show! NAMBA'S Playwrights' SPLASH Festival. Tickets are $20 online at NambaArts.com or $25 at the door.

Blending stand-up, storytelling, and pop anthems inspired by Madonna and Taylor Swift, Cyrus revisits family pressure, identity, and self-acceptance, turning personal history into a funny, disarmingly honest shared experience about finding your voice and living unapologetically.