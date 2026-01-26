Theatre: A Christmas Carol

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Directed by Åsa Olsson

Assisted by E. Bonnie Lewis

Whether it’s your first time or a family tradition, this timeless classic is sure to rekindle your holiday spirit! Gather your loved ones and celebrate the season with festive music, joyful dancing and the heartwarming story of one magical, life-changing night in the life of Ebenezer Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol opens on a bleak, cold Christmas Eve in London, seven years after the death of Ebenezer Scrooge's business partner, Jacob Marley. Scrooge, an aging miser, dislikes Christmas and refuses a dinner invitation from his nephew Fred. He turns away two collectors seeking a donation to provide food and heating for the poor and only grudgingly allows his overworked, underpaid clerk, Bob Cratchit, Christmas Day off with pay to conform to the social custom.

That night Scrooge is visited at home by Marley's ghost, who wanders the Earth entwined by heavy chains and money boxes forged during a lifetime of greed and selfishness. Marley tells Scrooge that he has a single chance to avoid the same fate: he will be visited by three spirits and must listen or be cursed to carry much heavier chains of his own.

General $25

Senior/Students $20

Tickets are available now through the Alcazar Theatre box office and online. These comedy nights have been drawing great crowds, so purchasing in advance is recommended.