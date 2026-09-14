The Welcome Room presents Good Company, a Night of Comedy with Russell Peters, Lachlan Patterson & Friends

Good Company is The Welcome Room's recurring line-up of five world famous stand-up comedians, hosted by the great Lachlan Patterson. On Sept 22nd he'll be in Good Company with:

Russell Peters - one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time

Ian Edwards - Conan, @Midnight

Ali Macofsky - Stephen Colbert, Just For Laughs: New Faces

Kirk Fox - Jury Duty, Parks & Rec, Showtime

Lachlan Patterson is a seasoned stand-up comedian best known for his standout run on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, where he emerged as the runner-up from a field of over 1,000 comedians. With a career spanning more than 25 years, Lachlan has entertained audiences around the world with his smart, offbeat humor that resonates with fans of all ages—and occasionally, even their pets.

Presented by The Welcome Room, this performance is more than just a comedy show. It's part of a larger mission to build a world-class nonprofit comedy venue where laughter fuels community and every show gives back. While The Welcome Room's permanent home is under construction in downtown Ventura, audiences can experience its vision through special events featuring some of the best comedians working today.

1/3 of ticket sales and proceeds from the cocktail hour will be donated to Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley, a 501(c)3 organization that provides life-changing wish experiences to children living in Kern, Kings, Tulare, Inyo, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.