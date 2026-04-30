The SYV Chorale Presents Spring Concert "Journey"

The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, directed by Hyejin Jung, will present its Spring Concert, “Journey” on Saturday, May May 16th and Sunday, May 17th at 3:30pm at the Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. Tickets are $20, available on www.syvchorale.org, through Chorale members, at the Book Loft in Solvang, or at the door.

Our Spring program uses the road as a metaphor for life — the colorful journeys we take, the memories we make together, and the paths we choose that change us forever and shape who we become.

Robert Frost’s The Road Not Taken serves as the starting point of our musical journey together. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, he plays with us as he reflects on life’s crossroads of choice and direction. From there, the program moves through music that evokes travel, memory, shared joys, and sorrows overcome. Days of Beauty deepens this idea by connecting the road to our past. The poem speaks of a “consecrated spot,” beloved in childhood – an inner place shaped by cherished memories that give us strength to continue.

“The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale is excited to bring you this unique concert where together, we can share meaningful experiences together as we journey through life,” says Richard Lane, Chorale President.

The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale is a non-profit community organization that has provided choral music to the Santa Ynez Valley for 40 yrs. The Chorale presents annual concerts in the Spring and during the Holiday season and is available to sing by request for special events and holidays such as Memorial Day, Veterans’ Day, and 4th of July.

