🔥 One desperate decision. One terrible crime. And a city hungry for someone to blame.

On Sunday, October 25, the Ojai Art Center Film Branch presents The Sound of Fury (1950), a powerful film noir that turns economic desperation into a chilling story of crime, guilt, and mob justice.

Frank Lovejoy stars as Howard Tyler, an unemployed family man struggling to make ends meet. When he falls under the influence of a charismatic small-time criminal played by Lloyd Bridges, the promise of easy money leads him down a path from which there may be no return.

Also known as Try and Get Me!, the film goes beyond the usual noir shadows and suspense to ask unsettling questions about responsibility, sensationalism, and what happens when public outrage becomes a force of its own.

🖤 Dark, tense & emotionally gripping

📰 Crime, sensationalism & mob mentality

🎥 A hard-hitting noir that still packs a punch

✨ A hidden gem worth experiencing on the big screen

🎬 The Sound of Fury (1950)

📍 Ojai Art Center

🗓 Sunday, October 25

🕖 7 PM

🎟 $10 at the door

Sometimes the most frightening thing isn’t one person’s crime—it’s what happens when an entire crowd wants revenge.