On Sunday, November 29, the Ojai Art Center Film Branch presents The Secret Floor, a captivating adventure that blends mystery, time travel, friendship, and an important chapter of history.

When 12-year-old Karli discovers a magical elevator in a grand hotel undergoing renovation, he finds himself transported back to 1938, a time when Nazi Germany's growing influence threatens the lives of countless people.

There, he befriends Hannah, a young Jewish girl, and Georg, a resourceful shoe-shiner. Together, the three children set out to uncover a mystery hidden within the hotel's walls. But as their adventure unfolds, they discover the dangers of the past are all too real.

✨ A magical journey through time

🔎 A mystery in need of solving

❤️ A moving story of friendship, courage, and standing up for what's right

The Secret Floor reminds us that history isn't just something we read about—it's made up of real people whose choices, courage, and compassion matter.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of international independent cinema that brings history to life through the eyes of children. German with English subtitles.