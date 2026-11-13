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The Nutcracker presented by Footworks Youth Ballet

The Nutcracker presented by Footworks Youth Ballet

Footworks Youth Ballet will present The Nutcracker at the Ventura College Performing Arts Center, with a cast of nearly 60 young dancers from across Ventura County and two professional guest artists. Under the direction of Artistic Director Kirsten Oakley, the company’s 28th production of the Tchaikovsky classic reaches well beyond the theater, taking the ballet to senior living communities and welcoming hundreds of local schoolchildren, many of them seeing live ballet for the first time.

Ventura College Performing Arts Center
$33.00 - $39.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Footworks Youth Ballet
Ventura College Performing Arts Center
4700 Loma Vista Rd
Ventura, California 93003
(805) 289-6000
https://www.venturacollege.edu/