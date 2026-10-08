The November Elections: What Just Happened? Understanding the 2026 Midterms and What They Mean for the Nation

It seems that every election this decade has been called “The most important election of our lifetime”. While it is not clear that the 2026 Midterm elections matter more than a Presidential year election, the results of this election will determine the direction of the nation for the next two years. This election undoubtedly is incredibly consequential. It is a referendum on the Trump administration and will determine whether there are increased safeguards or a green light to continue the actions and policies of the past two years.

In this lecture, we will do an overview of the 2026 election results (the results of most of the important races will have been finalized). We will assess the election outcomes from races across the country from US Senate to US House to Governor races, and also interesting propositions and notable races.