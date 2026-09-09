🔎 He knows exactly how to solve the crime…because he helped cover it up.

On Sunday, October 11, the Ojai Art Center Film Branch presents The Man Who Cheated Himself (1950), a taut film noir about murder, loyalty, and the dangerous consequences of crossing the line.

Lee J. Cobb stars as a veteran San Francisco police detective who makes a fateful decision to protect the woman he loves after she kills her husband. But there’s one complication: he’s assigned to investigate the very crime he’s trying to conceal.

Even worse? His younger brother—also a detective—is working the case alongside him.

Set against the streets and landmarks of San Francisco, The Man Who Cheated Himself turns the traditional murder mystery on its head. We know who did it. The suspense comes from watching the truth close in.

🖤 Murder, deception & divided loyalties

🌉 Atmospheric San Francisco locations

🎥 Lee J. Cobb at the center of an irresistible noir dilemma

✨ A hidden gem worth discovering on the big screen

🎬 The Man Who Cheated Himself (1950)

📍 Ojai Art Center

🗓 Sunday, October 11

🕖 7 PM

🎟 $10 at the door

Sometimes the hardest criminal to outsmart is yourself.