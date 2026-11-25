The Good Good Show is Santa Barbara's longest running monthly stand up comedy show featuring the hottest comedians working today that you've seen or heard on Comedy Central, Funny AF with Kevin Hart, Hulu, Netflix, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Prime Video, Sirius XM and more.

FEATURING: Ketra Long, Dan Donohue, Arijana Ramic and Julie Weidmann

Presale tickets are ONLY $10 ($15 at the door) so come have some laughs with us and enjoy a delicious craft beer (wine available too)!

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: $10 presale/$15 at the door

LOCATION: Night Lizard Brewing Co. 607 State St. SB CA 93101

Show is 21+

