The Good Good Show is Santa Barbara's longest running monthly stand up comedy show featuring the hottest comedians working today that you've seen or heard on Comedy Central, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Roast Battle, TBS, Sirius XM and more.

FEATURING: Kevin Camia, Jay Light, Kimia Hashemian and Julie Weidmann

Presale tickets are ONLY $10 so come have some laughs with us and enjoy a delicious craft beer (wine available too)!

7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: $10 presale/$15 at the door

Show is 21+