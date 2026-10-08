The Essentials of Global Heating and the Birth of a 'Godzilla' El Niño

As we careen into the Anthropocene, a new geologic era we have entered where the impacts of human civilizations have grown to dominate the controls on the Earths' climate, the consequences of our inaction are becoming daily observations. The warmest year on record in the modern era was 2024 while experiencing a strong El Niño, which is known to influence global temperatures positively (by about 0.1 - 0.2 °C on average.) This year, 2026, is on record to become the warmest yet again with the aid of a rising 'Godzilla' El Niño. We will explore the physical details of how we are rapidly warming our planet, how this year's record El Niño is developing, and how its abnormal strength is itself likely human-driven.