The Creativity Workshop Online (January 16–17, 2027)
The Creativity Workshop Online (January 16–17, 2027)
The Creativity Workshop is a hands-on course in creative writing, memoir, storytelling, drawing, photography and mindfulness. Participants develop a creative practice and learn exercises they can adapt for teaching. Limited to 12 participants.
Meets live on Zoom January 16–17, 2027, 7–10 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern) each day. Tuition $895. Advance registration required.
Live online via Zoom
$895
07:00 AM - 10:00 AM, every day through Jan 17, 2027.
Event Supported By
The Creativity Workshop
Live online via Zoom