The Creativity Workshop is a hands-on course in creative writing, memoir, storytelling, drawing, photography and mindfulness. Participants develop a creative practice and learn exercises they can adapt for teaching. Limited to 12 participants.

Meets live on Zoom February 20–21, 2027, 7–10 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern) each day. Tuition $895. Advance registration required.