🌙 A chance encounter. A mysterious woman. A dangerous journey where nothing is quite what it seems.

On Sunday, October 4, the Ojai Art Center Film Branch presents The Chase (1946), a haunting film noir that blurs the line between reality and nightmare.

Robert Cummings stars as a down-on-his-luck veteran who finds a wallet and returns it to its wealthy owner—only to land a job working for a ruthless Miami gangster, played with chilling menace by Steve Cochran. When he becomes drawn to the gangster’s beautiful, trapped wife (Michèle Morgan), escape seems possible…but in the world of noir, nothing is ever that simple.

Based on a novel by Cornell Woolrich, The Chase combines crime, romance, suspense, and surreal twists to create one of the more unusual—and wonderfully unpredictable—films of the noir era.

🖤 Dreamlike noir with plenty of twists

🎥 Crime, obsession & forbidden romance

🌴 Miami glamour with a sinister edge

✨ A hidden gem made for rediscovery on the big screen

🎬 The Chase (1946)

📍 Ojai Art Center

🗓 Sunday, October 4

🕖 7 PM

🎟 $10 at the door

When you enter the shadows of The Chase, don’t be too sure you know what’s real.