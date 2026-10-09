The BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre! What’s playing on BFF TUESDAYS?

Join us for the 11th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre, Oct 13 – Nov 20, the only FREE Fringe Festival in the nation, offering 40 plays, workshops and family-oriented events with local and national artists from as far away as Chicago and Hawaii! What’s happening on BFF TUESDAYS?

Oct 13, 7pm: In How to Live Like a Millionaire When You’re a Million Short, best-selling author/presenter Marilyn Anderson provides tons of money-saving tips on entertainment, travel, shopping, fashion, health, beauty, home décor and more. Includes sumptuous opening night Wine and Sweets reception with Marilyn. All ages. (almost full)

Oct 20, 7pm: Visiting Artist Avery Volk’s Girl in Reverse: A Feminine Rage Manifesto is a darkly comedic, unsettling story of one woman's personal journey through heartbreak, obsession, despair, self-redemptive transformation, and survival. Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Rated: 18+

Oct 27, 7pm: A rollercoaster ride of what makes Alicia Sedwick’s Restless LIFE Syndrome whirl as she seeks and ultimately finds deeper meaning and a soft place to land...where love and laughter live, in hopeful harmony. Directed by Judith Morland. A Reading. Rated 16+

Nov 3, 7:30pm: In Daryl Mendelson’s Things Are Looking Up A priest, a rabbi, a confused turtle named Jesus, and a cast of misfits collide in a hilarious search for faith, friendship, and answers to life’s biggest questions. Featuring Rylie Decocq, Jared Lucier, Daryl Mendelson, Marissa Pistone, Joshua Whitehorn. Rated 16+

Nov 10, 7pm: Visiting Artist Michael Lovestrong’s UNWITNESSED: The Search for Identity After Leaving a Cult asks the questions, What is inside the world of Jehovah’s Witnesses? What is it like to leave a high-control group? Enter the world of cults and learn about the struggle to recover authenticity through self-expression. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson. 16+

Nov 17, 7pm: In Hail Mary, None of the Grace Mary Kennedy, a Kennedy, third cousin twice removed; all of the tragedy, none of the money; lays her mom to rest and then lives her life, finally. Directed by Charlene Ward. Includes post-show Wine and Wafers (the vanilla kind) reception with Mary. Rated: 16+

Binge on Theatre this Fall – it’s your new Best Fabulous Friend!

Santa Monica Playhouse programs are supported in part by generous grants from the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, Steve and Liane Horsley and Playhouse PALS.

