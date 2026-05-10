Take Me As I am, A Joni Mitchell Tribute Plus Rainee Blake

Rainee Blake brings her award-winning one-woman show to Ventura after successful runs in New York (Soho Playhouse), Italy and The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023. Rainee embodies Joni Mitchell in an intimate concert experience of Joni’s most memorable songs and the stories that inspired them. Set on a night in 1976 after Joni returned home from a solo road trip across America and right before the release of her acclaimed album Hejira. Playing both guitar and dulcimer Rainee performs classic songs like Woodstock, Both Sides Now and A Case of You.

Rainee Blake is an Australian born actress and singer-songwriter best known for her role as Alannah on CMT’s ‘Nashville’. She has released her own original music as well as music for the film ‘I Am DB Cooper’ where she plays Rita Coolidge. Rainee Blake has toured internationally including at The National Folk Festival (Australia), Adelaide Fringe, The Opry, The Bluebird and Hotel Cafe.