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Lord Arthur has found the girl of his dreams. She loves him madly. They can't wait to get married. One problem: he has to kill someone first.

New Art City Theatre presents the premiere of Sunday After Next, a farcical new musical comedy inspired by Oscar Wilde's "Lord Arthur Savile's Crime," produced in association with the Ventura Music Festival. Book, music and lyrics by Beverly Ward, with book by and direction and choreography by Kirby Ward. The company brings 70 Broadway credits, led by Clarke Thorell (Hairspray), with orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (The Book of Mormon) played live by a seven-piece chamber ensemble.

Performances: Fri Nov 13, 7 PM (opening night); Sat Nov 14, 7 PM; Sun Nov 15, 2 PM; Fri Nov 20, 7 PM; Sat Nov 21, 2 PM; Sun Nov 22, 2 PM.

Matilija Auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai, CA 93023. Fully ADA accessible.

Tickets: $25 Open Door, $45 Value, $65 Pay-It-Forward. Groups of 10 or more: (805) 242-8575 or boxoffice@newartcitytheatre.org.

https://newartcitytheatre.org/sunday-after-next/?utm_source=805calendar&utm_medium=calendar&utm_campaign=san-2026&utm_content=listing