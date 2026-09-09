South Coast Stand-Up Comedy-Sept

Comedy Night returns with another outstanding lineup of nationally touring comedians, each bringing a unique style and years of experience entertaining audiences across the country.

Chris Cope — a nationally touring comedian known for his quick wit, laid-back storytelling, and appearances on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Laughs, and Dry Bar Comedy.

Kevin Flynn — a veteran headliner whose energetic, relatable comedy has made him a favorite at theaters, comedy clubs, and corporate events throughout the country.

James Connolly — an internationally acclaimed comedian and former writer for Blue Collar TV, known for his sharp observations, engaging storytelling, and appearances on America's Got Talent and television around the world.

The evening begins with the Alcazar's resident improv team, warming up the crowd with spontaneous comedy before the stand-up takes the stage.

Doors open at 6:30 PM | Show starts at 7:00 PM

Tickets are available now through the Alcazar Theatre box office and online. These comedy nights have been drawing great crowds, so purchasing in advance is recommended.

