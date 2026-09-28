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South Coast Stand-Up Comedy

South Coast Stand-Up Comedy

Step into the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria for a night so packed with laughs, your abs will file a complaint. Our stand-up stars and improv wizards will keep you howling from start to finish.

The night opens with our in-house improv team, Embarassment of Pandas, who use audience suggestions to create scenes you've never seen and will never see again!

The Alcazar Theatre 
20.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Alcazar Theatre
(not provided)
Lynne@thealcazar.org
The Alcazar Theatre 
4916 Carpinteria Ave
Carpinteria , California 93013