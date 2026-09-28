South Coast Stand-Up Comedy
South Coast Stand-Up Comedy
Step into the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria for a night so packed with laughs, your abs will file a complaint. Our stand-up stars and improv wizards will keep you howling from start to finish.
The night opens with our in-house improv team, Embarassment of Pandas, who use audience suggestions to create scenes you've never seen and will never see again!
The Alcazar Theatre
20.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Alcazar Theatre
(not provided)
Lynne@thealcazar.org
The Alcazar Theatre
4916 Carpinteria AveCarpinteria , California 93013