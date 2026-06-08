Sonja Marie’s Free Bricks – two shows only – a Black History [every] Month Special Event

It’s FREE BRICKS, a brutally honest “sketch” that highlights the tale of our main character "Bricks," an emotionally exhausted and burdened individual on a quest for self-acknowledgement and purpose. As she unravels her own personal hurdles, she decides to join the rest of the population of the Black women who are disappearing due to their Ancestors rescuing them off the planet.

Poet, Performer, Author, Astrologer, Hampton University Alum & Renaissance woman Sonja Marie has blazed a trail some may say, a little before her time. Emerging onto the scene with her song, “And I Gave My Love to You” off the “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack, she began touring with her band, adding a special blend of poetry, vocal styling and contagious Funk jazz. She has collaborated with such artists as Teena Marie, Cody ChesnuTT and Organized Noise. Her passion to write became the catalyst to create two musical albums – The Black Album: Vol. 1 and Nativity Screams – featured in five poetic anthologies, complete two novels – “The Signs: An Astrological Memoir” and “Squirrel”. Her artistic scope expands onto the stage with her first Solo Show- “FREE BRICKS.”

Director R. Ernie Silva is a product of the Bushwick projects in Brooklyn New York. His creative career started at the age of 12 and his musical side came calling while sleeping on odd couches, random nights at hostels and homeless shelters, and a few nights riding freight trains around the country. “Heavy Like the Weight of a Flame” is a one man show Ernie has co-written with novelist James Gabriel.

FREE BRICKS continues the Santa Monica Playhouse Black History [every] Month project, a year-long celebration of works that highlight the rich heritage of Black arts, artists and culture.

Santa Monica Playhouse programs are supported in part by generous grants from the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission and Playhouse PALS.

FREE BRICKS plays Saturday, June 20 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, June 21 at 3:00 pm.

