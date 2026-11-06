Sho-Bud Santa Barbara Guitar Festival: The Beginning

CARPINTERIA, CA — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and legendary guitarist. Jeff “Skunk” Baxter will headline an extraordinary evening of live music at The Alcazar Theatre on Saturday, November 14, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Presented by the Sho-Bud Music Foundation, the event will showcase the planned Sho-Bud Santa Barbara Guitar Festival, which will celebrate the musicians, instruments, and innovations that helped shape American music. A two-time Grammy Award winner, Baxter rose to fame as a founding member of Steely Dan and later as a member of The Doobie Brothers. His remarkable career includes collaborations with Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Ringo Starr, and Cher. Known for his dazzling guitar work and versatility across musical genres, Baxter will be joined by fellow musicians for a special showcase spanning rock, country, blues, and beyond. The evening will also introduce audiences to the Sho-Bud Music Foundation and its mission to preserve America's musical heritage while expanding access to the transformative power of music. Founded in Nashville, Sho-Bud revolutionized the pedal steel guitar, producing instruments that helped define the sound of country music and influenced generations of rock and pop musicians. Today, the Sho-Bud Music Foundation carries that legacy forward through historic preservation, support for contemporary musicians, and programs that bring musical opportunities to individuals facing physical, developmental, emotional, or financial challenges. Tickets are $40, with proceeds benefiting the Sho-Bud Music Foundation and Notes for Notes.