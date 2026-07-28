Santa Barbara Studio Artists' Open Studios Tour

Celebrate 25 years of Open Studio Tours with the Santa Barbara Studio Artists

Opening reception to feature a 25-year retrospective of great art by local artists

Date: Friday, Sept. 4, 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Location: Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, 5:00–8:00 PM,

2026 Tour Dates: Saturday–Monday, Sept. 5-7, 2026, 11-5 pm

This year's tour showcases a diverse array of disciplines, including sculpture, contemporary abstract painting, symbolism, paper art, and assemblage. Tickets are $25 (kids under 12 are free) and available at https://santabarbarastudioartists.com/ and at the opening night reception.