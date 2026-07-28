Santa Barbara Studio Artists' Open Studios Tour
Santa Barbara Studio Artists' Open Studios Tour
Celebrate 25 years of Open Studio Tours with the Santa Barbara Studio Artists
Opening reception to feature a 25-year retrospective of great art by local artists
Date: Friday, Sept. 4, 5:00 – 8:00 PM
Location: Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, 5:00–8:00 PM,
2026 Tour Dates: Saturday–Monday, Sept. 5-7, 2026, 11-5 pm
This year's tour showcases a diverse array of disciplines, including sculpture, contemporary abstract painting, symbolism, paper art, and assemblage. Tickets are $25 (kids under 12 are free) and available at https://santabarbarastudioartists.com/ and at the opening night reception.
The Community Arts Workshop (SBCAW)
$25.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Barbara Studio Artists
805 280-9178
sbstudioartist@gmail.com
The Community Arts Workshop (SBCAW)
631 Garden St,Santa Barbara , California 93101
8059641555
lakinroe@silcom.com