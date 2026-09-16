Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents Purcell-a-Palooza

On Saturday, October 24 at 3 pm, the Master Chorale concert Purcell-Palooza will be performed at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara.

This concert features the music of Henry Purcell. An extremely prolific composer of the Baroque era, Purcell was considered the greatest of the English composers of that era. Purcell’s opera “Dido and Aeneas” (based on Virgil’s epic Aeneid) was an important landmark in the history of dramatic music for its originality and mastery of theatrical devices. The composer’s “Come ye Sons of Art” is his most delightful and well known birthday ode to Queen Mary who was Purcell’s primary patron and fan. Two lesser known instrumental works will also be featured on our Purcell Palooza as well as his gorgeous Rondeau from Abdelazer which took on a contemporary life of its own when it was used in the 2005 film “Pride and Prejudice.”

Soprano soloists are Nichole Dechaine, Nikki Martina Seppala Kurnik, Sharlae Jenkins, and Cari Voth; Mezzo Soprano Julie Davis; and Baritone Matthew Peterson. Choreography will be provided by Carrie Diamond, Artistic Director, The Dance Hub. Dancers will be Summer Fowler, Evelyn Mills, and Maya Singer.

The concert will be led by Master Chorale’s new Artistic Director and Conductor, Dr. William Cutter. For three decades, the long-time Bostonian was director of Choral Programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Professor of Core Studies at the Boston Conservatory. Rehearsal conductor and chorus master for the Boston Symphony and the Boston Pops, Cutter also served as assistant to John Oliver, director of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, for more than two decades. A composer and arranger, Cutter also sang with the area’s premier vocal ensembles, including the Handel and Haydn Society, Cantata Singers, Boston Baroque, Emmanuel Music, and the Harvard Glee Club. As the new director of the Master Chorale, Cutter is eager to collaborate with other area performing arts groups to present a wide range of musical experiences, from classical to gospel, mariachi to musical theater.

For tickets and more information, visit sbmasterchorale.org