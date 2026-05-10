Santa Barbara Master Chorale Presents Limitless

On Saturday, June 13 at 3 pm and Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m., the Master Chorale concert Limitless will be performed at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara.

Throughout history, great composers have not simply followed tradition - they have stretched it, reshaped it, and reimagined what music could express. In this program, we encounter voices who chose expansion over limitation, writing music that reaches beyond expectation and invites us into something larger than ourselves. From the radiant energy of Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi—originally composed for the all-female musicians of Venice’s Ospedale della Pietà and now widely performed in SATB settings—to the joyful spirit of Missa Brevis in F Major by Joseph Haydn, we hear music that defies constraint and reflects a vision of faith filled with vitality, light, and possibility.

This concert also marks the final performance of Artistic Director Dr. David Lozano Torres, whose leadership with the Santa Barbara Master Chorale has been defined by storytelling, emotional depth, and a commitment to meaningful artistic expression. As a farewell, Limitless: The Sound of Becoming is both a celebration of what has been and a reflection on what continues—an offering of gratitude, a shared moment of connection, and a reminder that music, like the human spirit, is never confined. It is always becoming.

