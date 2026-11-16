Santa Barbara Master Chorale Builds on Concert Success and Critical Acclaim with *A Classic Christmas*

Following its most successful concert in a decade, the Chorale returns December 13 and 14 with Handel's *Messiah*, holiday favorites, and special musical guests under Artistic Director Dr. William Cutter.

Following the success and critical acclaim of its October production, *Purcell-a-Palooza*, the Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents *A Classic Christmas*, a festive celebration of beloved holiday music, on Sunday, December 13, and Monday, December 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara.

The Chorale's October 24 concert marked an impressive debut for its new Artistic Director and Conductor, Dr. William Cutter. With more than 280 tickets sold, *Purcell-a-Palooza* became the organization's most successful concert in the past decade and earned enthusiastic praise from the *Santa Barbara Independent*.

Building on that momentum, *A Classic Christmas* brings together the Santa Barbara Master Chorale and Chamber Orchestra for two evenings of glorious choral music, cherished holiday traditions, and festive surprises.

The first half of the program features celebrated choruses from George Frideric Handel's *Messiah*, interwoven with traditional Christmas carols and spoken reflections. Among the selections are "And the Glory of the Lord," "For Unto Us a Child Is Born," and the triumphant "Hallelujah" chorus. Handel's extraordinary musical storytelling, vivid text painting, and soaring choral writing have made *Messiah* one of the most enduring and beloved works in the classical repertoire.

The second half offers a delightful change of pace, with music from cherished holiday films including *Home Alone* and *Elf*, along with seasonal favorites such as *'Twas the Night Before Christmas*, "Here Comes Santa Claus," and "Let There Be Peace on Earth." The program will also feature a merry holiday sing-along, inviting audience members to join their voices in celebration of the season.