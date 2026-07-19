Santa Barbara Master Chorale Call for Auditions

DO YOU LOVE TO SING?

Want to share your talents and be a part of a community of others who are equally passionate about ensemble singing?

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale invites singers from throughout the Central Coast to audition for our exciting new season under the artistic direction of Dr. Bill Cutter.

Singers of high school age and above are encouraged to audition. For the 2026-2027 season, Dr. Cutter will hold auditions on Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16.

Location: Goleta, venue shared upon audition confirmation.

This fall, Dr. William Cutter will take the baton as the new Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Master Chorale. For three decades, the long-time Bostonian was director of Choral Programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Professor of Core Studies at the Boston Conservatory. Rehearsal conductor and chorus master for the Boston Symphony and the Boston Pops, Cutter also served as assistant to John Oliver, director of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, for more than two decades. A composer and arranger, Cutter also sang with the area’s premier vocal ensembles, including the Handel and Haydn Society, Cantata Singers, Boston Baroque, Emmanuel Music, and the Harvard Glee Club. As the new director of the Master Chorale, Cutter is eager to collaborate with other area performing arts groups to present a wide range of musical experiences, from classical to gospel, mariachi to musical theater.

For more information about our Chorale, and to schedule your audition, please go to:

https://www.sbmasterchorale.org/join-us.html