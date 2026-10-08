Salmon: A Changing Fish, A Changing Future

As one of the most popular finned fish consumed in the U.S., salmon is nutritious and delicious. In this course, we explore the history of the Pacific salmon and why today’s farmed salmon isn’t the same fish that once swam up rivers from California to Alaska to spawn. We learn how to shop for the healthiest and safest salmon available, and learn what commercial fisheries and environmental groups are doing to ensure the future of salmon as a food source. Join Sharon Boorstin, whose food-writing career was inspired by her father, a leader in the canned-salmon industry in Seattle, Washington.