Salmon: A Changing Fish, A Changing Future
Salmon: A Changing Fish, A Changing Future
As one of the most popular finned fish consumed in the U.S., salmon is nutritious and delicious. In this course, we explore the history of the Pacific salmon and why today’s farmed salmon isn’t the same fish that once swam up rivers from California to Alaska to spawn. We learn how to shop for the healthiest and safest salmon available, and learn what commercial fisheries and environmental groups are doing to ensure the future of salmon as a food source. Join Sharon Boorstin, whose food-writing career was inspired by her father, a leader in the canned-salmon industry in Seattle, Washington.
California Lutheran University
12-55
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fifty and Better Program at California Lutheran University
(805) 493-3290
fab@callutheran.edu
California Lutheran University
805-493-3290
fab@callutheran.edu