Ventura County's outdoor summer concert series, Rock the Collection, is returning for four nights of live music spanning genres and generations. This year's lineup leans into the power of the tribute act — performers who have spent years perfecting the sound, energy and theatrics of some of the most iconic artists in music history. Attendees are invited to explore culinary offerings from the various eateries at The Collection before claiming a spot on the lawn with a chair or blanket and settling in with family and friends.

Rock the Collection is presented by Ventura County Credit Union. All concerts are FREE and take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Collection Park.

2026 Schedule

Date Artist Genre

July 29 The K-Tel All-Stars '70s Tribute Band

Aug. 12 DSB A Tribute to Journey

Aug. 26 Twisted Gypsy A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Sept. 9 That's What I Like A Tribute to Bruno Mars